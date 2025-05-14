Shinedown's Brent Smith believes a Jelly Roll collab 'will happen': 'I hope the world's ready'

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Josh Johnson

In 2024, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith teased that a collaboration with Jelly Roll "might be in the works." Speaking with ABC Audio, Smith shares that while said collaboration hasn't happened yet, he's confident it will someday.

"Our schedules are nutty, and it never seems like we can get in the same place at the same time," Smith says. "What I will say is this: when that happens — I'll just put it out in the universe, and I believe it will happen, I think it just has to be the right song — I look at it from the idea of, 'I hope the world's ready.'"

"We're not there just yet, but I think in the future there'll definitely be a moment," he continues. "We don't have anything in the works just yet, but we'll have something in the future, I believe."

Shinedown was an early supporter of Jelly Roll, having invited him to open their U.S. tour in 2022. While watching him perform during those shows, Smith knew that the "Dead Man Walking" artist was headed toward stardom.

"No slight to anyone, in the 20 years that I've been in this industry, I'd never been on a tour as a headliner where you knew that the main support slot guy was bringing probably (6,000) to 7,000 of those people," Smith says.

Watching the world catch up to what he saw makes Smith feel that "the world made the right guy famous."

"That's how I would sum it up," Smith says. "There is not a more deserving human being on this planet than Jason DeFord."

While you wait for the Jelly Roll collab to happen, you can listen to Shinedown's new songs "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

