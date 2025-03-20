Shinedown's Brent Smith teases upcoming tour with conversation alongside Beartooth's Caleb Shomo

Shinedown is gearing up to hit the road on their Dance, Kid, Dance tour. To tease the run, they've released a video featuring frontman Brent Smith sitting down for a conversation with Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, who's supporting the first leg.

The 25-minute clip, titled "Off the Record," was filmed at the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. It features the two speaking about "how the bands crossed paths, new music, the current state of the industry, past experiences with touring, what it's like being an artist, and MORE!!!"

Smith also shares during the talk that Shinedown's next album will be released later in 2025. The band kicked off the year with the release of two singles, "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five."

You can watch "Off the Record" on YouTube.

The Dance, Kid, Dance tour launches in April and also features country artist Morgan Wade on the bill. Bush will join the tour as main support in place of Beartooth starting in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

