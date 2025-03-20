Shinedown's Brent Smith teases upcoming tour with conversation alongside Beartooth's Caleb Shomo

Live Nation
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown is gearing up to hit the road on their Dance, Kid, Dance tour. To tease the run, they've released a video featuring frontman Brent Smith sitting down for a conversation with Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, who's supporting the first leg.

The 25-minute clip, titled "Off the Record," was filmed at the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. It features the two speaking about "how the bands crossed paths, new music, the current state of the industry, past experiences with touring, what it's like being an artist, and MORE!!!"

Smith also shares during the talk that Shinedown's next album will be released later in 2025. The band kicked off the year with the release of two singles, "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five."

You can watch "Off the Record" on YouTube.

The Dance, Kid, Dance tour launches in April and also features country artist Morgan Wade on the bill. Bush will join the tour as main support in place of Beartooth starting in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!