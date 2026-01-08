Shinedown's Brent Smith teases upcoming plans: 'We're getting ready to start some announcements'

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Shinedown is gearing up for a busy year in 2026.

The "Second Chance" rockers have shared a video on Facebook in which frontman Brent Smith teases, "You should probably start thinking about what you wanna do this year come around May, where you're gonna be in June, July, August, September, probably October and definitely November."

When Smith says "August," he takes an extra beat to look at the camera, perhaps suggesting that something particularly exciting in Shinedown world will be happening that month.

"Just saying, maybe start checking your calendars, 'cause we're getting ready to start some announcements," Smith adds.

As for what those announcements might be, Shinedown has been working on a new album to follow 2022's Planet Zero. And, of course, with a new album often comes new tour dates.

Shinedown released four new singles in 2025: "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight." In December, they teased something called "Hundred % Human" alongside the caption, "Coming Soon."

