Shinedown sets new ﻿Billboard﻿ milestone with 'Dance, Kid, Dance' single

Having already set one Billboard record, Shinedown has achieved yet another chart milestone.

The band's single "Dance, Kid, Dance" has reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving them a total of 20 leaders on the ranking. That makes Shinedown the first-ever act to notch at least 20 #1s on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which first launched in 1981.

Shinedown's 20th #1 hit extends their lead for most in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, a record they first set in 2020 with 16. They traded the record back-and-forth for a few years with Three Days Grace, who currently have 18 #1 hits.

"Dance, Kid, Dance" dropped in January alongside another single called "Three Six Five." It inspired the name of Shinedown's upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance tour, launching in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.