Shinedown sets new ﻿Billboard﻿ milestone with 'Dance, Kid, Dance' single

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Having already set one Billboard record, Shinedown has achieved yet another chart milestone.

The band's single "Dance, Kid, Dance" has reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving them a total of 20 leaders on the ranking. That makes Shinedown the first-ever act to notch at least 20 #1s on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which first launched in 1981.

Shinedown's 20th #1 hit extends their lead for most in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, a record they first set in 2020 with 16. They traded the record back-and-forth for a few years with Three Days Grace, who currently have 18 #1 hits.

"Dance, Kid, Dance" dropped in January alongside another single called "Three Six Five." It inspired the name of Shinedown's upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance tour, launching in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!