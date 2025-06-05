Shinedown premieres animated video for 'Three Six Five' single

Shinedown has premiered a new animated video for their single "Three Six Five."

The clip follows three characters, each dealing with loss, who find each other in a support group. With the help of their new friends, each of them begins to pursue hobbies and activities they enjoy that also honor those that they've lost.

You can watch the animated "Three Six Five" video on YouTube.

Shinedown premiered "Three Six Five" in January alongside another new single, "Dance, Kid, Dance." The band's also been working on a new album to follow 2022's Planet Zero.

You can catch Shinedown live on their Dance, Kid, Dance tour, which returns to the U.S. in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.