Shinedown premieres new single, 'Searchlight'

"Searchlight" single artwork. (Atlantic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has premiered a new single called "Searchlight."

Frontman Brent Smith describes the track, which Shinedown previously debuted live in October during their performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, as "a song about owning your true feelings."

"It's an awakening of the soul," Smith says of "Searchlight." "Lyrically it is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the moment you decide to go out into the world, and find your purpose. Musically it is an homage to all the music our parents, and grandparents brought us up on."

"It is a love letter to Americana, Rhythm and Blues, Bluegrass, Outlaw Country, and of course Rock 'n' Roll," Smith continues. "The creative process for this song was quite a journey, and we hope all the 'Fans/Family' feel that authenticity in every note, and every word."

You can watch the "Searchlight" video on YouTube.

"Searchlight" marks the fourth song Shinedown's released in 2025, following "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

