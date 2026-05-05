Shinedown, Mötley Crüe, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms performing on season finale of 'American Idol'

RYAN SEACREST, KEYLA RICHARDSON, CHRIS TUNGSETH, BRADEN RUMFELT, HANNAH HARPER, JORDAN MCCULLOUGH 'American Idol' backdrop. (Disney/Eric McCandless) (Eric McCandless/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown, you're going to Hollywood.

The "Second Chance" outfit is set to perform on the upcoming season finale of American Idol. The show's lineup also includes Mötley Crüe, as well as '90s bands Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler, who are launching a tour together in the summer.

The three-hour episode airs May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Shinedown will then launch a U.S. tour May 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They'll release a new album, EI8HT, on May 29.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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