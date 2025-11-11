Shinedown announces premiere date for upcoming 'Searchlight' single

Shinedown Grand Ole Opry Debut Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown perform at The Grand Ole Opry on October 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images) (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Call off the search: Shinedown's next single has a release date.

The "Second Chance" outfit will drop a new song called "Searchlight" on Nov. 18. The track is available now to presave, and you can hear a clip via Shinedown's Instagram.

Shinedown previously debuted "Searchlight" live in October during their performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

"Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it - a song can come out of thin air," Smith said in introducing "Searchlight." "That is something that we don't take for granted. It's essentially what happened with this next song: we didn't find it, it found us."

"Searchlight" will mark the fourth new single Shinedown's released in 2025, following "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!