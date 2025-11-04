Shinedown announces dates + lineup for inaugural Lunatic Ball

Rocklahoma 2025 Shinedown performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images) (Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has unveiled the details for the band's inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend destination festival.

The three-day event takes place Oct. 23-25, 2026, in Miramar Beach, Florida. Along with two headlining sets from the "Second Chance" rockers, the lineup also includes Bush, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Hanson, Living Colour and From Ashes to New.

"The excitement around this event has been unreal and has truly blown us away," Shinedown says.

For more info, visit Shinedown.com.

The Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend takes its name from a lyric in the song "A Symptom of Being Human," a single off Shinedown's most recent album, 2022's Planet Zero. They've since followed the record with three singles released in 2025: "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

