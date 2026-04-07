Shinedown announces additional Dance, Kid, Dance Act II tour dates

Rocklahoma 2025 Brent Smith of Shinedown performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images) (Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has added four dates to their upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance Act II U.S. tour.

The newly announced shows take place July 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina; July 28 in Camdenton, Missouri; Sept. 5 in Grand Island, Nebraska; and Sept. 7 in St. Louis.

The bill will also include Skillet and From Ashes to New in Charlotte; From Ashes to New in Camdenton; Dexter and the Moonrocks in Grand Island; and Winona Fighter in St. Louis.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit Shinedown.com.

The Dance, Kid, Dance Act II tour, the sequel to 2025's Dance, Kid, Dance tour, launches in May. It supports the upcoming new Shinedown album, EI8HT, due out May 29.

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