Shinedown adds LA show to Dance, Kid, Dance tour

Shinedown has added a show in Los Angeles to their upcoming Dance, Kid, Dance tour.

The concert takes place Aug. 3 at the Kia Forum, which is one of the venues where the FireAid benefit concert was held in January.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at noon PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For more ticket info, visit Shinedown.com.

The Dance, Kid, Dance tour launches in April and runs into late August. The spring dates will feature support from Beartooth, while the summer shows, including the LA stop, have Bush on the bill. Country artist Morgan Wade will open all dates.

Shinedown released a pair of new songs, "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five," in January.

