She's the brat guy: Billie Eilish guests on Charli XCX's "Guess" remix

Billie Eilish is getting in on brat summer with a remix of Charli XCX's song "Guess."

The track's video finds the two artists approaching a massive mountain of bras and panties, which they climb on top of and then roll down. All the bras and underwear used to shoot that scene have been donated to I Support the Girls, a charity that distributes items like undergarments and feminine hygiene products to those experiencing homelessness or poverty.

"Don't have to guess the color of your underwear," Eilish chants. "It's that lacy black pair with the little bows/ The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo/ I saw them when you sat down/ They were peekin' out/ I'm gonna tell you right now they're all I'm thinkin' about."

After reciting the racy words of the chorus, she adds, "Charli likes boys but she knows I'd hit it," and then whispers, "Charli, call me if you're with it."

At the end, Charli and Billie seem to address people's obsessive curiosity. Charli sings, "You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin' about?" while Billie replies, "You've been disrespectful."

You can listen to the "Guess" remix now via digital outlets and watch its video streaming on YouTube.

The original "Guess" appears on the deluxe version of Charli's Brat album. Brat has crossed over into the rock and alternative world thanks its viral "Apple" dance, which has been done by Dave Grohl and Kim Gordon.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.