Shake Away: Oasis show breaks seismic energy record at Scotland stadium

Oasis Photo Session At Wembley Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher in 2008. Dave Hogan/Getty Images (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis' reunion gig in Edinburgh, Scotland, wasn't just "Supersonic," it was seismic.

Concert promoter Live Nation reports that the band's show at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium registered 261 kilowatts of seismic energy, specifically during the performance of the song "Cigarettes and Alcohol."

That broke Oasis' own record of seismic energy at Murrayfield Stadium, which they set back in 2009.

"The energy detected by the seismic monitoring stations is driven by the movement of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music, rather than the volume of the concert, with bigger, more energetic crowds generating larger signal," Live Nation says.

Oasis' reunion tour, which marks the first time formerly estranged brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009, will be shaking North America starting Aug. 24 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

