Sex Pistols announce new signature amp with Marshall

Never mind the bollocks, here's a way to sound like the Sex Pistols.

The company Marshall has announced a new limited-edition JCM800 Half Stack amp inspired by the "Anarchy in the U.K." outfit, described as a "bold tribute to the sound, attitude and cultural impact of one of music's most disruptive bands."

"The JCM800 became a defining voice of British punk," says Marshall culture marketing director Steph Carter in a statement. "Working with [Pistols guitarist] Steve [Jones] to reimagine this amp for the band's 50th anniversary has been a powerful tribute to the sound that changed everything."

"I've been using Marshall for a long time now and the 800 series for me are my workhorse — always reliable, always consistent," adds Jones. "I like to keep things simple, as the sayin' goes. It's only rock 'n' roll."

The amp will go on sale Friday. Visit Marshall.com for more info.

The Sex Pistols reformed in 2024 with original members Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock alongside vocalist Frank Carter in place of frontman John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon. They'll launch a U.S. tour in 2026, which was rescheduled from 2025 after Jones broke his wrist.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.