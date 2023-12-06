Say Anything announces 20th anniversary ﻿'...Is a Real Boy'﻿ tour

Doghouse America

By Josh Johnson

Say Anything has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album ...Is a Real Boy.

The outing launches April 27 in Dallas and will crisscross the country before wrapping back up in the Lone Star State on June 28 in Austin. It'll feature a full-album performance of ...Is a Real Boy, which includes the single "Alive with the Glory of Love."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SayAnythingMusic.net.

Say Anything put out three new songs in 2023: "Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)," "Psyche" and "Are You (in) There?" A new album, ...Is Committed, is in the works.

