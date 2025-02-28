Sam Fender's ﻿'People Watching'﻿ debuts at #1 in UK

Sam Fender's People Watching has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

The "Seventeen Going Under" artist is now three-for-three with chart-topping records in his home country, though People Watching puts him in rarefied air.

With a total of 107,100 chart units, People Watching gives Fender the biggest opening week for a British artist since the 2022 Harry Styles album Harry's House. It also makes Fender one of just nine artists who've broken the 100,000 mark in the U.K. in a single week this decade, alongside Styles, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Adele, Ed Sheeran, ABBA and Take That.

"This is completely overwhelming," Fender tells Official Charts. "Thank you to everyone who’s supported us and listened to the album this week."

Fender will be touring the U.S. in support of People Watching beginning in April.

