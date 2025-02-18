Sam Fender performing at 2025 BRIT Awards

Sam Fender is performing at the 2025 BRIT Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys.

"Me and the band are so excited to perform at the BRIT Awards this year," the "Seventeen Going Under" artist says. "We can't wait to get up on that stage again!"

The 2025 BRITs take place March 1 in London. Previously announced performers include Myles Smith and The Last Dinner Party.

Fender, who's releasing a new album, People Watching, on Friday, is also a 2025 BRIT nominee in the artist of the year and alternative/rock act categories.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.