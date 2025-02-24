Sam Fender wants to go from ﻿﻿'People Watching'﻿ to punk rocking

Sam Fender released his new album, People Watching, on Friday, but he's already looking toward a follow-up. As he shares in an interview with the U.K.'s The Times, he may be changing up his sound a bit, too.

In between playing the interviewer demos of unreleased recordings, Fender says that he's "desperate" to put out a punk album.

"I'm buzzing!" Fender says. "I'm just singing at you!"

In the meantime, you can listen to People Watching and catch Fender touring the U.S. starting in April.

You can also read about Fender's thoughts regarding the modern music industry, which he speaks on elsewhere in The Times interview.

"The music industry is 80 per cent, 90 per cent kids who are privately educated," Fender says. "A kid from where I'm from [North Shields, England] can't afford to tour, so there are probably thousands writing songs that are ten times better than mine, poignant lyrics about the country, but they will not be seen because it's rigged."

