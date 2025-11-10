Sam Fender streaming '﻿Live at London Stadium'﻿ concert film

Sam Fender may people-watch on the way back home, but you can watch his new concert film without having to even leave your home.

The "Seventeen Going Under" artist will stream his Live at London Stadium performance on YouTube, premiering Saturday at noon ET.

As you might've guessed from the title, Live at London Stadium was filmed during Fender's show in the English capital in June. For a preview, you can check out the Live at London Stadium rendition of "People Watching" streaming now.

"People Watching" is the title track and lead single off Fender's Mercury Prize-winning new album, which was released in February. A deluxe version of the record, featuring a collaboration with Elton John, drops Dec. 5.

