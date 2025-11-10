Sam Fender streaming '﻿Live at London Stadium'﻿ concert film

SAM FENDER Sam Fender on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender may people-watch on the way back home, but you can watch his new concert film without having to even leave your home.

The "Seventeen Going Under" artist will stream his Live at London Stadium performance on YouTube, premiering Saturday at noon ET.

As you might've guessed from the title, Live at London Stadium was filmed during Fender's show in the English capital in June. For a preview, you can check out the Live at London Stadium rendition of "People Watching" streaming now.

"People Watching" is the title track and lead single off Fender's Mercury Prize-winning new album, which was released in February. A deluxe version of the record, featuring a collaboration with Elton John, drops Dec. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!