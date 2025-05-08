Sam Fender premieres video for ﻿'People Watching'﻿ track 'Little Bit Closer'

Sam Fender has premiered the video for "Little Bit Closer," a track off his new album, People Watching.

The clip was directed by Philip Barantini, with whom Fender previously worked on his 2021 "Spit of You" video. It stars Owen Cooper of the show Adolescence, which Barantini also directed.

"Phil called to say he'd asked Owen if he'd like to be in the video, and that Owen was keen," Fender says. "I was elated that he could do it after seeing his incredible performance in Adolescence."

You can watch the "Little Bit Closer" video on YouTube.

People Watching was released in February. It's the follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.