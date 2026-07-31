Sam Fender and Olivia Dean break 73-year-old UK chart record with 'Rein Me In'

The BRIT Awards 2026 - Show Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award with Mastercard for “Rein Me In” on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

With "Rein Me In," Sam Fender and Olivia Dean have reined in history.

The track, a collaborative recording of a cut off Fender's 2025 album, People Watching, has spent its 19th week at the top of the U.K.'s Official Single Chart, breaking the record for the longest-running #1 song across the pond.

The previous record of 18 weeks was set 73 years ago in 1953 by singer Frankie Laine's song "I Believe."

"Completely lost for words, thank you so much to Olivia Dean and the fans for making this song the juggernaut that it is," Fender tells Official Charts. "Can't believe we broke the UK record!"

The version of "Rein Me In" with Dean is included on the deluxe version of People Watching. It currently sits at #25 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

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