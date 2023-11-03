Saint Motel shares new single, "Slowly Spilling Out"

Saint Motel has shared a new single called "Slowly Spilling Out."

"It's a prayer whispered in the dark, a hope that even the deepest wounds can find their solace," frontman A/J Jackson says of the tune. "We're all reaching for that trigger, but in the end, love's the only bullet worth firing. And when it hits you, and when it finally breaks through, it will flow out of you like a waterfall. Pain, it lingers, sure, but sometimes letting go is the only way to hold on to what's left."

You can listen to "Slowly Spilling Out" now via digital outlets.

"Slowly Spilling Out" is the third Saint Motel song of 2023, following "Everyone's a Guru Now" and "Fine Wine." The band's most recent album, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, was released in three parts between 2019 and 2021.



Saint Motel will return to the road for a U.S. tour kicking off in April.

