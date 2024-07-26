Saint Motel drops new single, "Stay Golden"

Saint Motel has dropped a new single called "Stay Golden."

"It's a delicate dance of keeping the light alive while carrying the weight of your own dark shadows," says frontman A/J Jackson of the track.

You can listen to "Stay Golden" now via digital outlets.

"Stay Golden" follows Saint Motel's trio of 2023 singles, "Everyone's a Guru Now," "Fine Wine" and "Slowly Spilling Out." The "My Type" outfit's most recent album is 2021's The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Saint Motel will be touring the U.S. alongside Lindsey Stirling starting in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.