'Sail Away' with The Last Dinner Party in latest '﻿From the Pyre'﻿ video

The Last Dinner Party has premiered the video for "Sail Away," a track off the band's new album, From the Pyre.

The clip cuts between two people dancing in front of a projection of the moon and a close-up profile shot on frontwoman Abigail Morris. It is now streaming on YouTube.

From the Pyre, the sophomore follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 breakout debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, dropped in October. It also includes the lead single "This Is the Killer Speaking."

The Last Dinner Party is currently on tour in the U.K. They'll launch a 2026 U.S. tour in March.

