Royel Otis member's application to subpoena Reddit for user info denied

Royel Otis Perform In Milan Royel Maddell of Royel Otis performs at Fabrique on December 03, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA) (Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Royel Otis member Royel Maddell's application to subpoena Reddit for user information has been denied, court documents show.

Maddell, born Leroy Bressington, alleges that anonymous Reddit users made false accusations about him related to sexual misconduct. Bressington filed the application in the Northern District of California, where Reddit is headquartered, ahead of possibly filing legal action in his home country of Australia.

However, in denying Bressington's request, Judge William Alsup writes that ordering Reddit to release that information would be "overreaching" and "overburdensome."

ABC Audio has reached out to a rep for Royel Otis for comment.

In other Royel Otis news, the band has announced new shows taking place in Chicago on July 13 and Brooklyn, New York, on July 18. For ticket info, visit RoyelOtis.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

