Royal Blood's Mike Kerr: Having signature Fender bass is "surreal," "special"

If you're still looking for a gift for the rock fan in your life, maybe they'd be interested in Mike Kerr's signature Fender Jaguar Bass.

The limited-edition instrument marks the Royal Blood frontman's first collaboration with Fender.

"It's pretty surreal, to be honest," Kerr tells ABC Audio of having his own signature bass. "It's been in the pipeline for a very long time, a lot goes into that. So to finally arrive at this moment where it is out and it's a reality, it's pretty special."

Kerr was especially excited to work with the company behind such famed guitars as the Stratocaster, Telecaster and Mustang.

"To have made a mark on the legacy of Fender, to be a part of that world, it's a big deal," Kerr says. "I think it will just take me a bit of time to fully recognize it for what it is."

Should you pick up a Mike Kerr Jaguar Bass, you'll be playing essentially the same instrument the "Figure It Out" rocker uses in studio and onstage.

"The specifications of that bass are exactly what I use, there's no shortcuts," Kerr says. "It's what I've been playing since the second album, I think. It's the bass I write on, it's the bass I predominantly play live."

Royal Blood put out a new album, Back to the Water Below, in September. They'll be playing a number of U.S. festivals in 2024, including Shaky Knees, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.