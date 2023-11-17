Royal Blood playing 2024 Lollapalooza India

Courtesy Lollapalooza India

By Josh Johnson

Royal Blood is playing the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza India, taking place January 27-28 in Mumbai.

The bill also includes Keane, as well as headliners Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LollaIndia.com.

Lollapalooza first launched in India in 2023. It joins fellow international Lollapaloozas held in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Sweden, Germany and France.

The U.S. Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago's Grant Park. Dates for the 2024 festival have yet to be announced.

