Rostam shares new '﻿American Stories' track, 'Back of a Truck'

'American Stories' album artwork. (Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution)
By Josh Johnson

Former Vampire Weekend member Rostam has released a new song called "Back of a Truck," which will appear on his upcoming album, American Stories.

"'Back of a Truck' is about that feeling of being reminded of someone you used to know," Rostam says in a statement. "Hearing that song on the radio—or maybe it's the smell of laundry that brings you back, then smiling to yourself and wishing them well, choosing to remember it in a way that lets go of the bad and holds on to the good."

You can watch the "Back of a Truck" video on YouTube.

American Stories is due out May 15. An accompanying film, American Stories: A Concert Film, will screen in New York City on May 5 and Los Angeles on May 11. Both screenings will feature a Q&A with Rostam.

Rostam played on Vampire Weekend's first three albums before leaving the band in 2016. Along with his solo career, Rostam has produced albums for artists including HAIM and Clairo, the latter of whom guests on American Stories.

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