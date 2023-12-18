Rome Ramirez leaving Sublime with Rome after 2024

Sublime with Rome won't be with Rome for much longer.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Rome Ramirez has announced that he's leaving the band at the end of 2024.

"After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024," Ramirez says in a statement. "The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together!"

Ramirez plans to further pursue a solo career and teases, "I've got some really big news that I can't drop yet."

"Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic," Ramirez adds of his time in Sublime with Rome. "Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I'll forever cherish."

Sublime with Rome began in 2009 when surviving Sublime members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh reformed their old band with a then-20-year-old Ramirez in place of the late Bradley Nowell. The outfit originally played under the name Sublime before changing to Sublime with Rome due to legal issues.

After Sublime with Rome released their debut album, 2011's Yours Truly, Gaugh left the group, leaving Wilson as the only original Sublime member remaining. Sublime with Rome put out two more albums, 2015's Sirens and 2019's Blessings, with two different drummers, including current Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese.

News of Ramirez's upcoming departure comes after Wilson and Gaugh reunited onstage during a recent benefit concert, during which they were joined by Nowell's son, Jakob, on vocals and guitar.

