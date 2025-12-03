Role Model included on ﻿'Forbes﻿'' 2026 30 Under 30 list

ROLE MODEL Role Model on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Role Model is among the musicians included on Forbes' 2026 30 Under 30 list.

The 29-year-old claims his spot thanks to his breakout hit, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," as well as his streaming and touring success.

Forbes also mentions his upcoming acting debut in the film Good Sex starring Natalie Portman, who previously played the role of Sally during a Role Model show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

As previously reported, Role Model is set to receive the Triple Threat of the Year Award at the 2025 Variety Hitmakers gala, taking place Saturday in Los Angeles.

