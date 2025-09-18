Role Model announces debut ﻿'Saturday Night Live'﻿ performance

Role Model is set to perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" artist will make his musical guest debut on the long-running NBC sketch show on Oct. 11. Amy Poehler will be the episode's host.

Role Model's SNL performance will follow his set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 10. He's also playing the festival's first weekend on Oct. 3.

Role Model released his latest album, Kansas Anymore, in 2024. A deluxe version, which features "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," dropped in February.

"Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" currently sits in the top five on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

