Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: The White Stripes inducted

The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday's ceremony in Los Angeles.

Fellow Detroiter Iggy Pop gave a speech welcoming the Stripes into the Rock Hall and spoke on the musical dynamic between the fake sibling/real-life ex-husband-and-wife duo, made up of guitarist/vocalist Jack White and drummer Meg White.

"[Meg] played the drums for the benefit of her band ... she gave the drum kit a good whack!" the Godfather of Punk said. "I think it was Meg's support that helped launch the rocket of racket that was Jack White."

Unsurprisingly, Meg, who's stayed out of the public eye since the Stripes broke up in 2011, did not attend the ceremony, though Jack did. In his acceptance speech, Jack mentioned that he did speak to Meg recently.

"She said that she's very sorry that she couldn't make it here tonight, but she wanted me to tell you that she's very grateful to all the folks who supported her through all the years, it really means a lot to her tonight," Jack said.

Jack concluded his remarks by saying, "My sister thanks you, and I thank you," echoing a phrase he'd often use during White Stripes concerts.

While he did attend and deliver a speech, Jack opted not to perform during the ceremony. Instead, he and the audience watched a two-song tribute featuring a duet between pop star Olivia Rodrigo and "1234" artist Feist on "We're Going to Be Friends" and a rendition of "Seven Nation Army" by Twenty One Pilots.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.

