Rock out with rowdy moms on Jonah Kagen's tour

Jonah Kagen will launch a U.S. tour Tuesday in Indianapolis in support of his new album, Sunflowers and Leather. The record follows Kagen's breakout single, "God Needs the Devil," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in 2025.

As "God Needs the Devil" was making its chart ascent, Kagen tells ABC Audio he started to notice people getting more and more into the song in real time as he was playing shows.

"It's been so, so weird," Kagen says. "And it keeps happening, too, 'cause it's still going."

Kagen recalls being particularly struck while playing a show in Australia and seeing some 2,000 people all sing along to "God Needs the Devil."

"It was like, 'When did that happen? What are we talking about?'" Kagen says. "It feels like every show that I do there's a new chunk of people that know it."

Kagen's also noticed a demographic change in his crowds since "God Needs the Devil" took off, particularly an increase in families coming to his shows.

"I was getting a lot of moms at the shows," Kagen says. "Which, honestly, great. They've been very rowdy and wonderful."

"Now they're getting their kids into my music, and then their kids are like, 'I already knew about him, god!'" he adds. "You know, they're doing that whole thing."

Sunflowers and Leather is out now.

