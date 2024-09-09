Rise Against's Tim McIlrath featured on new Barbarians of California song

Rise Against's Tim McIlrath is featured on a new song from The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project.

The track is called "Three Letters" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"'Three Letters' is a blast of energy that will be familiar to people like Aaron and I, who spent many of our formative years in the '90s hardcore world," says McIlrath. "I was glad to lend my voice to it and I hope it hijacks the airwaves near you soon."

"Three Letters" will appear on the debut Barbarians album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, due out Oct. 4.

The first-ever Barbarians of California show will take place Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.

