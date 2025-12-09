Rise Against announces 2026 North American tour dates

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs on September 27, 2025 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)

Rise Against - "Rise of the Roach Tour"

Rise Against has announced a North American tour for 2026.

The headlining outing kicks off March 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, and concludes April 4 in Wheatland, California.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseAgainst.com.

Rise Against released a new album, Ricochet, in August. They toured in 2025 on the Rise of the Roach tour with Papa Roach.

