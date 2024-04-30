RHCP's Flea, Weezer & more appearing on John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in LA' ﻿special

2023 Global Citizen Concert Gotham/WireImage (Gotham/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Weezer are among the musicians who will appear on John Mulaney's upcoming six-part comedy special, Everybody's in LA.

Others taking part include St. Vincent and BeckDavid Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Bill Hader and Cedric the Entertainer.

Mulaney previously dipped into the music world with the 2019 special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, which featured Talking Heads' David Byrne.

Everybody's in LA will premiere live at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3. Subsequent episodes will stream starting at the same time May 6-10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

