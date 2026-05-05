RHCP's Chad Smith, The Cure's Robert Smith guest on new Rolling Stones album, 'Foreign Tongues'

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and The Cure frontman Robert Smith are among the guests featured on the upcoming newly announced album from The Rolling Stones.

The record is called Foreign Tongues — we would've called it Smiths and Stones — and is due out July 10. It's the follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds.

"I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis," Mick Jagger says in a statement. "It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it's not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone."

Other guests on Foreign Tongues include Paul McCartney and "Higher Love" artist Steve Winwood.

The first two songs off Foreign Tongues, "In the Stars" and "Rough and Twisted," are out now.

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