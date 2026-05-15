The Revivalists release new ﻿'Get It Honest'﻿ track, 'Razorblades and Runways'

'Get It Honest' album artwork. (Concord Records; Credit: Arthur Leipzig, 'Growing Up in New York, Follow the Leader,' 1943)

The Revivalists have released a new song called "Razorblades and Runways," a track off the band's upcoming album, Get It Honest.

"Looking back, I spent years chasing thrills fueled by ego," frontman David Shaw says of "Razorblades and Runways." "Now I get to pursue my craft with the same passion, but instead the thing that drives me is my family, my wife, my daughter, my friends, and Ricky Peach, my cat who gets a nod in this tune."

The lyric video for "Razorblades and Runways" is now streaming on YouTube.

Get it Honest, the follow-up to 2023's Pour It Out into the Night, is due out July 24. It also includes the single "Heart Stop."

The Revivalists will be touring the U.S. throughout the spring, summer and fall into November.

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