The Revivalists announce new album, '﻿Get It Honest'

'Get It Honest' album artwork. (Concord Records; redit: Arthur Leipzig, 'Growing Up in New York, Follow the Leader,' 1943)

The Revivalists have announced a new album called Get It Honest.

The sixth studio effort from the "Wish I Knew You" outfit is due out July 24. It's the follow-up to 2023's Pour It Out into the Night.

"To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay," says frontman David Shaw. "Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful."

The first single off Get It Honest is called "Heart Stop" and is out now. You can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The Revivalists will perform at their hometown New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 25. Their upcoming live schedule also includes arena shows opening for The Red Clay Strays, as well as their Otherside of Paradise concert cruise, setting sail in November.

Here's the Get It Honest track list:

"Heart Stop"

"Lost and Found"

"Get It Honest"

"Blood on the River"

"Razorblades and Runaways"

"Love's the Only Thing"

"Holy"

"Bad Bad Bad"

"The World Is Not Enough"

"As of Now"

"Nobody"

"Lay It on Me"

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