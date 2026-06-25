Reunited Sugar releases new song, 'Keep Looping'

The reunited '90s alt rock band Sugar has released a new song called "Keep Looping."

"Living in [San Francisco], I have a love/hate relationship with AI," frontman Bob Mould says of the inspiration behind "Keep Looping." "It's bringing my City back to life, but at what cost to society and the environment? And do we trust the current regime to do the right thing with this new tech?"

He adds, "The new song has more snarl, and the lyrics say it all: A touch of dopamine. The steady beat of the drum. Get used to the constant hum of the Lie."

"Keep Looping" marks the third new track from Sugar since they announced their return in October. It follows "House of Dead Memories" and "Long Live Love."

Sugar played their first live shows in over 30 years in May in New York City. They'll kick off a full U.S. reunion tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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