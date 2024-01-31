Reunited Sublime books another festival performance

The reunited Sublime has booked another festival performance.

The trio — now made up of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell — is headlining the inaugural Brightside Music Festival, taking place April 27 in Orlando, Florida.

The bill also includes 311, Goldfinger and Story of the Year. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BrightsideFest.com.

As previously reported, Wilson and Gaugh played their first gig with the younger Nowell in December. They then confirmed that Sublime would be moving forward with that lineup upon being announced as part of the lineup for Coachella 2024.

Between Bradley's death in 1996 and Jakob joining in 2023, Wilson and Gaugh formed Sublime with Rome with singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez in 2009. Gaugh left Sublime with Rome in 2011, and Ramirez announced in 2023 that he'll be departing from the group at the end of 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.