Reunited Blink-182 falsely claims "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" with live Taylor Swift cover

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182's concert in Detroit on Tuesday featured a surprise cover of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

According to Setlist.fm, the punk trio incorporated the Red breakup anthem into their show-closing rendition of "Dammit." The Blink-182 Paraguay fan account also shared footage of the performance.

Of course, Blink-182 did actually get back together — their current tour features the return of founding member Tom DeLonge, who rejoined the group last fall.

Blink's tour continues Thursday in Toronto. The North American leg runs into July.

