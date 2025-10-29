The return of Free-zer: Josh Freese playing drums in Weezer for South American tour

By Josh Johnson

Following his return to Nine Inch Nails, Josh Freese is reuniting with another one of his former bands.

The drummer shares in an Instagram post that he's manning the kit for Weezer's upcoming South American tour, kicking off Sunday.

"Getting ready to head down to South America with some old friends," Freese writes in the caption alongside a photo of a drum set featuring the Weezer logo.

Freese was previously Weezer's touring drummer from 2007 to 2012 while the band's usual drummer, Pat Wilson, switched to guitar. Wilson then returned to drums, which was famously referenced in the 2014 Weezer single "Back to the Shack" with the lyric, "Maybe I should play the lead guitar and Pat should play the drums."

A rep for Weezer confirms to ABC Audio that Wilson will be playing guitar on the South American tour while Freese plays drums.

Freese rejoined Nine Inch Nails in July for their Peel It Back tour after being let go from Foo Fighters May.

