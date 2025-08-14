Report: Sinéad O’Connor biopic in the works

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs at Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 16 March 1988. Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns
By Jill Lances
The life of singer Sinéad O’Connor may be headed to the big screen.

Variety reports that a biopic on the late Irish singer is being made and has been in the works since the release of her 2022 documentary, Nothing Compares. Irish production company ie: entertainment, which worked with Sinéad on the doc, will produce, along with Irish production company Nine Daughters and See-Saw Films.

The biopic will focus on her early life and career. It will be directed by Josephine Decker, who directed the 2020 Elisabeth Moss film Shirley, with a script written by Irish writer Stacey Gregg.

O'Connor, best known for her 1990 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," from the #1 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, died in 2023 at the age of 56.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!