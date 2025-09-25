The Replacements share previously unreleased track from upcoming 'Let It Be' reissue

'Let It Be' reissue artwork. Rhino
By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson

The Replacements have shared another new track off the upcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal 1984 album Let It Be.

The latest is a previously unreleased tune, "Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2)," taken from recording sessions for the album. This follows the release of an alternate version of the song "Androgynous," featuring a different vocal take and a full piano intro.

Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is being released Oct. 24 as three-CD and four-LP packages. It includes a remastered version of the original album, along with various unreleased rarities, demos and alternate versions, as well as a live recording of a March 1984 concert in Chicago.

Released in October 1984, Let It Be was the band's third studio album and is considered a landmark album of the '80s alternative scene. It includes such classic Replacements tunes as "Androgynous," "I Will Dare" and "Unsatisfied," as well as a cover of KISS' "Black Diamond."

Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!