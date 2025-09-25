The Replacements share previously unreleased track from upcoming 'Let It Be' reissue

The Replacements have shared another new track off the upcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal 1984 album Let It Be.
The latest is a previously unreleased tune, "Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2)," taken from recording sessions for the album. This follows the release of an alternate version of the song "Androgynous," featuring a different vocal take and a full piano intro.
Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is being released Oct. 24 as three-CD and four-LP packages. It includes a remastered version of the original album, along with various unreleased rarities, demos and alternate versions, as well as a live recording of a March 1984 concert in Chicago.
Released in October 1984, Let It Be was the band's third studio album and is considered a landmark album of the '80s alternative scene. It includes such classic Replacements tunes as "Androgynous," "I Will Dare" and "Unsatisfied," as well as a cover of KISS' "Black Diamond."
Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.
