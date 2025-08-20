The Replacements announce deluxe reissue of 'Let It Be' album

The Replacements' seminal 1984 album Let It Be is being reissued.

The deluxe set is due out Oct. 24 in three-CD and four-LP packages. Along with remastered audio of the original album, the reissue includes various unreleased rarities, demos and alternate versions, as well as a live recording of a March 1984 concert in Chicago.

An alternate version of the song "Androgynous," featuring a different vocal take and a full piano intro, is out now.

Let It Be marked the third Replacements album, and is considered a landmark album of the '80s alternative scene, paving the way for future alt-rock and indie bands. It includes 'Mats classics such as "Androgynous," "I Will Dare" and "Unsatisfied," as well as a cover of KISS' "Black Diamond."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.