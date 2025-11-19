R.E.M.’s 'Chronic Town' and 'Murmur' getting audio upgrade

R.E.M.'s 'Chronic Town' and 'Murmur' Definitive Sound Series/ (Interscope-Capitol Records)
By Jill Lances
Two of R.E.M.’s early releases are getting a sound upgrade.

The band's debut EP, Chronic Town, and their debut album, Murmur, are being reissued as part of Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series.

The albums will be released together as a two-LP, 180-gram high-definition vinyl set, with the upgraded audio sourced from the original analog master tapes. Mitch Easter, who produced both releases, and Don Dixon, who co-produced Murmur, were directly involved with the upgrade.

The set will be released Dec. 10 and is limited to a one-time-only pressing of 3,000 copies. It is available for preorder now.

Released in August 1982, Chronic Town was a five-track collection that was recorded following the success of their first single, "Radio Free Europe." A demo of the EP helped land R.E.M. a record deal with I.R.S. records.

Their debut album, Murmur, was released in April 1983 and debuted at #36 on the Billboard Albums chart. It was a huge hit with critics and went on to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

