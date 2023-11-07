Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier headlining 2024 Innings Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier are headlining the 2024 Innings Festival, taking place February 23-24 in Tempe, Arizona.

Other artists on the bill include Greta Van Fleet, 311, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Phantogram, Matt and Kim and Cannons.

As always, the baseball-themed festival, which coincides with the Spring Training season, also features appearances by former MLB players, such as Ryan Dempster, Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier and Luis Gonzalez.

New for 2024 is the bonus Extra Innings Festival, which will be held March 1-2 in Tempe. The rootsier Extra Innings lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow.

A presale for both Innings and Extra Innings begins Thursday, November 9. For more info, visit InningsFestival.com.

