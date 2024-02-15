Record Store Day 2024 releases announced

The list of exclusive releases for Record Store Day 2024 is out now. Here are some of the pieces that will be available:

Dave Grohl has teamed up with Anthrax's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante for a 7-inch single featuring the trio covering the Bad Brains song "The Regulator." The Foo Fighters frontman also appears on a new Garbage EP — he's featured on a new remix of the song "Bad Boyfriend."

Paramore will be the ambassador for RSD 2024 and is releasing a vinyl version of their Re: This Is Why compilation, featuring reworked versions of songs off their 2023 album, This Is Why.

Noah Kahan's 2021 sophomore album I Was/I Am will be available on limited-edition blue vinyl.

The RSD 2024 list also includes releases by The 1975, Asking Alexandria, Apocalyptica, At the Drive-In, The Black Crowes, Blur, Cold War Kids, Collective Soul, The Cranberries and Dolores O'Riordan, The Cure, Daft Punk, Death Cab for Cutie, Dio, Dirty Heads, Filter, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Gorillaz, The Hives, The Hu, Iggy & the Stooges, In This Moment, Keane, Mötley Crüe, Motörhead, The Offspring, Pearl Jam, Pixies, Ramones, The Replacements, Screaming Trees, Sevendust, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Sleater-Kinney, Sonic Youth, Corey Taylor and U2.

Record Store Day 2024 takes place in independent record stores on April 20. For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

