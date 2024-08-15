Read an interview with Billie Eilish's dog Shark -- yes, really

Tracy Nguyen/Vogue

By Andrea Dresdale

Vogue has put out a special digital issue called Dogue, and the cover stars are the fur babies of famous folks like Billie EilishMariah Carey, Sydney Sweeney, Missy Elliott and Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz.

Billie adopted her rescue pit bull, Shark, during the COVID-19 lockdown and now he's her constant companion, accompanying her to the hairdresser, drug store, bookstore and more. He's also present at all of her recording sessions: You can hear him and her brother Finneas' dog Peaches at the beginning of the Happier Than Ever track "I Didn't Change My Number" and in the background of the Hit Me Hard and Soft track "The Greatest."

"He likes to snore really loud and fart during our sessions," Billie tells Dogue. "He's such a good boy, so he loves being in the studio when I work. He's so good with loud noises and overstimulation, he couldn't care less."

In fact, Shark made a guest appearance at Billie's Hit Me Hard and Soft listening party at the Kia Forum in LA, running across the floor of the arena. "I wish I could take him on my whole tour across the world," she says.

As part of the feature, Billie does a Q&A about Shark, and Shark also answers a few questions. He reveals that he's an Aquarius, he's obsessed with squirrels, he cries at every closed door and his mom's worst habit is "forgetting to give me all the treats."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

